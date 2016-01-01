Dr. Durant IV has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Durant IV, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Durant IV, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN.
Robert Durant LLC913 Bowman Rd Ste 104, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 216-2535
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Robert Durant IV, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1932399292
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Dr. Durant IV accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Durant IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Durant IV works at
Dr. Durant IV has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Durant IV on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Durant IV. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durant IV.
