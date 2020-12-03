Dr. Robert Durnford III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durnford III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Durnford III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Durnford III, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital, Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Dr. Durnford III works at
Locations
1
Spokane Digestive Disease Center105 W 8th Ave Ste 6010, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 838-5950
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Deaconess Hospital
- Providence Holy Family Hospital
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Durnford found my rectal cancer during a colonoscopy 10 years ago. Dr. Durnford referred me to a specialist who operated to remove my rectal cancer and did a permanent colostomy surgery. I have been cancer free for 10 years now and continue to see Dr. Durnford for routine colonoscopies have had very thorough and professional care from Dr. Durnford and his team the past 10 years. He listens, is very communicative and thorough in his care.
About Dr. Robert Durnford III, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1922095827
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
