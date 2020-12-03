Overview

Dr. Robert Durnford III, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital, Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. Durnford III works at Spokane Digestive Disease Center in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.