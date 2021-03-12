Dr. Robert Durst, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Durst, MD
Dr. Robert Durst, MD is a Dermatologist in Topeka, KS. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Stormont Vail Hospital.
Dermatology PA1706 SW 10th Ave, Topeka, KS 66604 Directions (785) 357-5166
- Stormont Vail Hospital
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- National Elevator
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
DR.DURST HAS BEEN A GOD SENT. I'VE HAD A LG. ULCER ON MY LT. ANKLE SINCE LAST JULY 2020. THE WOUND CLINIC GAVE UP ON ME, AND SENT ME TO DR.PENA-PLASTIC SURGEON. SHE DID SURGERY ON THE ULCER ON CHRISTMAS EVE TO DEBRIDE IT. IT DIDN'T WORK. I THEN WENT TO DR. ROBERT DURST...BINGO!!!. HE HAS BEEN TREATING ME FOR ABT. 6 WEEKS. I AM GROWING NEW SKIN, AND THE EXCRUCIATING PAIN HAS GONE. HE IS SO CARING AND GENTLE. I RECOMMEN HIM WHOLE HEARTEDLY. HE IS FANTASTIC. HE KNOWS HIS STUFF.
- New York University
- Charity Hosp-Tulane
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Dermatology
Dr. Durst accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Durst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Durst has seen patients for Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Cellulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Durst on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Durst. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durst.
