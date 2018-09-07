Overview of Dr. Robert Dyer Jr, MD

Dr. Robert Dyer Jr, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurotology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Dyer Jr works at SSM Health Medical Group in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Perforated Eardrum and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.