Dr. Robert Dyer Jr, MD

Neurotology
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Dyer Jr, MD

Dr. Robert Dyer Jr, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurotology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.

Dr. Dyer Jr works at SSM Health Medical Group in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Perforated Eardrum and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dyer Jr's Office Locations

    Oklahoma City
    3400 Nw 56th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73112
(405) 946-5563

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Integris Baptist Medical Center
  • Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Perforated Eardrum
Earwax Buildup
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Perforated Eardrum
Earwax Buildup
Labyrinthitis
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty)
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Conductive Hearing Loss
Deafness
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Otosclerosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Audiometry
Carotid Ultrasound
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Sinusitis
Cochlear Implant Insertion
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Dizziness
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening
Home Sleep Study
Malignant Otitis Externa
Meniere's Disease
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Nasal Polyp
Oral Cancer Screening
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Thyroid Scan
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Acoustic Neuroma
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Bell's Palsy
Big Ears
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Broken Nose
Chronic Tonsillitis
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Deviated Septum
Ear Tube Placement
Facial Fracture
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty)
Nosebleed
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Pharyngitis
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sjögren's Syndrome
Tonsillectomy
Tonsillitis
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wound Repair
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 07, 2018
    The best of the best . God has given him a talent to help and heal. I am blessed to have found him. I can hear. I can enjoy outdoors . I am present at home with family and not suffering. Dr.Dyer may God bless you and keep you thank you feom the bittom of my heart .
    Libby in NORMAN, OK — Sep 07, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Robert Dyer Jr, MD
    About Dr. Robert Dyer Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508963661
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Wake Forest University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Dyer Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dyer Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dyer Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dyer Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dyer Jr works at SSM Health Medical Group in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Dyer Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Dyer Jr has seen patients for Vertigo, Perforated Eardrum and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dyer Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dyer Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dyer Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dyer Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dyer Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

