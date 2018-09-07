Dr. Robert Dyer Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dyer Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Dyer Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Dyer Jr, MD
Dr. Robert Dyer Jr, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurotology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.
Dr. Dyer Jr works at
Dr. Dyer Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Oklahoma City3400 Nw 56th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 946-5563
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dyer Jr?
The best of the best . God has given him a talent to help and heal. I am blessed to have found him. I can hear. I can enjoy outdoors . I am present at home with family and not suffering. Dr.Dyer may God bless you and keep you thank you feom the bittom of my heart .
About Dr. Robert Dyer Jr, MD
- Neurotology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1508963661
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dyer Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dyer Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dyer Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dyer Jr works at
Dr. Dyer Jr has seen patients for Vertigo, Perforated Eardrum and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dyer Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dyer Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dyer Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dyer Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dyer Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.