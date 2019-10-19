Overview of Dr. Robert Eagle, MD

Dr. Robert Eagle, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Universite Libre De Bruxelles, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Eagle works at Primary Medical Care in West Orange, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.