Dr. Robert Eagle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eagle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Eagle, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Eagle, MD
Dr. Robert Eagle, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Universite Libre De Bruxelles, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Eagle works at
Dr. Eagle's Office Locations
-
1
Robert S Eagle MD405 Northfield Ave Ste 206, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 520-6797
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eagle?
Dr Eagle is awesome. He is a very caring doctor that has excellent bedside manners. I travel over an hour each way to visit Dr Eagle and well worth it.
About Dr. Robert Eagle, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English, French
- 1922012335
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj-University Hospital
- University Hospital - SUNY at Stony Brook/Veterans Administration Medical Center|University Hospital Stony Brook
- Metropolitan Hospital Center
- Universite Libre De Bruxelles, Faculte De Medecine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eagle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eagle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Eagle using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Eagle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eagle works at
Dr. Eagle has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eagle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Eagle speaks French.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Eagle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eagle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eagle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eagle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.