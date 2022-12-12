Overview of Dr. Robert Eastlack, MD

Dr. Robert Eastlack, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Scripps Green Hospital, Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.



Dr. Eastlack works at Scripps Clinic in San Diego, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.