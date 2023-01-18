Overview of Dr. Robert Easton, MD

Dr. Robert Easton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Easton works at Baton Rouge Orthopedic Clinic in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Complications of Joint Prosthesis and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.