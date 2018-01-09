See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Bethlehem, PA
Dr. Robert Echenberg III, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.4 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Robert Echenberg III, MD

Dr. Robert Echenberg III, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. 

Dr. Echenberg III works at CENTER OF FAMILY HEALTH in Bethlehem, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Echenberg III's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Robert J. Echenberg MD Womens Health Pelvic Pain & Sexual Wellness PC
    623 W Union Blvd Unit 5, Bethlehem, PA 18018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 868-0104
  2. 2
    Trs Management Services LLC
    406 Delaware Ave Ste 2, Bethlehem, PA 18015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 868-0104

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Vaginosis Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Vaginosis Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Geisinger Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert Echenberg III, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • 1104901883
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Echenberg III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Echenberg III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Echenberg III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Echenberg III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Echenberg III works at CENTER OF FAMILY HEALTH in Bethlehem, PA. View the full address on Dr. Echenberg III’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Echenberg III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Echenberg III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Echenberg III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Echenberg III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

