Overview of Dr. Robert Ecker, MD

Dr. Robert Ecker, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center and Pen Bay Medical Center.



Dr. Ecker works at Neurosurgery and Spine Assocs in Scarborough, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrovascular Disease, Brain Aneurysm and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.