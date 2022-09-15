Dr. Robert Ecker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ecker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Ecker, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Ecker, MD
Dr. Robert Ecker, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center and Pen Bay Medical Center.
Dr. Ecker works at
Dr. Ecker's Office Locations
-
1
MMP Neurosurgery and Spine49 Spring St, Scarborough, ME 04074 Directions (207) 885-0011
- 2 92 Campus Dr, Scarborough, ME 04074 Directions (207) 885-0011
Hospital Affiliations
- Maine Medical Center
- Pen Bay Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
For once I came out of a specialist visit with encouragement to address my problem. I have had a number of specialists who also are excellent. I did notice the eye contact and listening skill of Dr. Eker in working with a new patient. He and his PA made me feel not at all rushed! This is so rare in most doctor visits, as they seem to be on a time schedule to close a visit after 15 minutes tops!
About Dr. Robert Ecker, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1184683708
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ecker works at
Dr. Ecker has seen patients for Cerebrovascular Disease, Brain Aneurysm and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ecker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
