Overview of Dr. Robert Edelman, MD

Dr. Robert Edelman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Edelman works at Coastal Eye Institute in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Sun City Center, FL, Lakewood Ranch, FL and Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.