Overview of Dr. Robert Eden, MD

Dr. Robert Eden, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and Women and Infants Hospital Of Rhode Island.



Dr. Eden works at Childrens Medical Group in Providence, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.