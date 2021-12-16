Overview of Dr. Robert Edwards, DO

Dr. Robert Edwards, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.



They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Breast Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.