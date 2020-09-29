Dr. Robert Eison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Eison, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Eison, MD
Dr. Robert Eison, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center and Porter Adventist Hospital.
Dr. Eison works at
Dr. Eison's Office Locations
-
1
Colorado Infectious Disease Associates950 E Harvard Ave Ste 140, Denver, CO 80210 Directions (303) 963-0312
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
- Porter Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eison?
I was so fortunate to work with this office. My GI Doctor has ignored my 6 rounds of C-Diff, denying the 90% effective FTM procedure. Dr. Eison was visually upset that I had been ignored for so long.
About Dr. Robert Eison, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1215914767
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado
- Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eison has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eison works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Eison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.