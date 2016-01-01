Dr. Robert Eitches, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eitches is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Eitches, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Eitches, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Eitches works at
Locations
Tower Allergy8631 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 657-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Eitches, MD
- Pediatrics
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Hlth & Hosp Ctr
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
- Princeton U
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Dr. Eitches speaks Spanish.
