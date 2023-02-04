Overview of Dr. Robert Elkus, MD

Dr. Robert Elkus, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They completed their residency with Med Coll Penn



Dr. Elkus works at Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital in West Bloomfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.