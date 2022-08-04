Dr. Robert Ellison, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Ellison, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Ellison, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Memphis, TN.
Dr. Ellison works at
Locations
Audubon Dental Group670 Colonial Rd Ste 3, Memphis, TN 38117 Directions (901) 808-2364Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ellison was very professional and personable. He listened to me and readily answered my questions.
About Dr. Robert Ellison, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1245725035
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ellison has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellison accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
