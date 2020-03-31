Dr. Robert Emerick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emerick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Emerick, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Emerick, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Corbin, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.
Corbin2 Trillium Way # 306, Corbin, KY 40701 Directions
Choice Cardiovascular, PLLC4423 Point Fosdick Dr Ste 300, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Knpwledgeable and takes his time, and tests extensively. Concluded he is top rate in his speciality.
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Swedish
- Male
- 1255315495
- Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center, New York, Ny|St. Mary's Medical Center/Ucsf, San Francisco, Ca
- Beth Israel Medical Center, New York, NY
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology
- St. Anthony Hospital
