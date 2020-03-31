See All Cardiologists in Corbin, KY
Dr. Robert Emerick, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Emerick, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Corbin, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.

Dr. Emerick works at Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology in Corbin, KY with other offices in Gig Harbor, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Corbin
    2 Trillium Way # 306, Corbin, KY 40701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Choice Cardiovascular, PLLC
    4423 Point Fosdick Dr Ste 300, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain
Nuclear Stress Testing
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Chest Pain
Nuclear Stress Testing
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment

Treatment frequency



Chest Pain
Nuclear Stress Testing
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Angina
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankle Disorders
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Cardiac Arrest
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiovascular Disease
Carotid Artery Disease
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Heart Defects
Endocarditis
Heart Block
Heart Disease in Women
Heart Murmur
Heart Valve Diseases
High Cholesterol
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypotension
Limb Swelling
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Pericardial Disease
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Sudden Arrhythmia Death Syndrome
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Unstable Angina
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Providence Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 31, 2020
    Knpwledgeable and takes his time, and tests extensively. Concluded he is top rate in his speciality.
    — Mar 31, 2020
    About Dr. Robert Emerick, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Spanish and Swedish
    • Male
    • 1255315495
    Education & Certifications

    • Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center, New York, Ny|St. Mary's Medical Center/Ucsf, San Francisco, Ca
    • Beth Israel Medical Center, New York, NY
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    • Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Anthony Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Emerick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emerick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Emerick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Emerick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Emerick has seen patients for Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Emerick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Emerick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emerick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emerick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emerick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

