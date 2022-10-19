Overview of Dr. Robert Engstrom, MD

Dr. Robert Engstrom, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles.



Dr. Engstrom works at The Retina Partners in Encino, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA and Valencia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Central Serous Chorioretinopathy and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.