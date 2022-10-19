See All Ophthalmologists in Encino, CA
Dr. Robert Engstrom, MD

Ophthalmology
4.1 (13)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Engstrom, MD

Dr. Robert Engstrom, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles.

Dr. Engstrom works at The Retina Partners in Encino, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA and Valencia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Central Serous Chorioretinopathy and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Engstrom's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Retina Partners
    16500 Ventura Blvd Ste 205, Encino, CA 91436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 788-9333
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Beverly Hills / Century City
    2080 Century Park E Ste 902, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 289-9824
  3. 3
    Valencia
    23838 Valencia Blvd Ste 304, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 746-4861

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Treatment frequency



Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 19, 2022
    He is thorough, personable, and an excellent surgeon. He saved my vision!!!
    Linda Kidd — Oct 19, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Engstrom, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1689663395
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Jules Stein Eye Institute
    Residency
    • Jules Stein Eye Institute
    Internship
    • Cedars Sinai Med Center|Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Engstrom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Engstrom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Engstrom has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Engstrom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Engstrom has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Central Serous Chorioretinopathy and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Engstrom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Engstrom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Engstrom.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Engstrom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Engstrom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

