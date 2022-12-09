Dr. Ennis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Ennis, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Ennis, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Locations
Ennis Endocrinology Clinic2450 E Gala St Ste 100, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 908-4541
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr Ennis for parathyroid problem. Found him knowledgeable and his staff is on top of everything. Don’t understand a lot of negative staff comments. Staff has called back promptly when message left on voice mail. Yes, his office is busy but never waited longer than 15 minutes after arrival.
About Dr. Robert Ennis, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1366647729
Education & Certifications
- DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
- Mayo Medical School
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
