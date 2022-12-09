Overview

Dr. Robert Ennis, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.



Dr. Ennis works at Ennis Endocrinology Clinic in Meridian, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.