Overview of Dr. Robert Eppsteiner, MD

Dr. Robert Eppsteiner, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF MA MED SCH and is affiliated with Baystate Franklin Medical Center, Baystate Medical Center, Cooley Dickinson Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Eppsteiner works at Ear Nose & Throat, Surgeons of Western New England LLC in Springfield, MA with other offices in Northampton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Head or Neck Lump or Swelling and Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.