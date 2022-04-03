See All Ophthalmologists in McHenry, IL
Dr. Robert Epstein, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (39)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Epstein, MD

Dr. Robert Epstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in McHenry, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New England Eye Ctr Tufts U and is affiliated with Vista Medical Center East.

Dr. Epstein works at The Center for Corrective Eye Surgery in McHenry, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Epstein's Office Locations

    The Center for Corrective Eye Surgery LLC
    5400 W Elm St Ste 120, McHenry, IL 60050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 422-6733

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Vista Medical Center East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Astigmatism
Keratoconus
Macular Hole
Astigmatism
Keratoconus
Macular Hole

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Collagen Cross-Linking (CXL) Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Intacs Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of Illinois
    • Medicare
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Priority Health
    • Savility
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 03, 2022
    My father has been trying to make an appointment and no response from emails. Also, unable to leave’s messages.
    — Apr 03, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Epstein, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1730100033
    Education & Certifications

    • Institute of Clinical Ophthalmology
    • New England Eye Ctr Tufts U
    • University Of Maryland
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Epstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Epstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Epstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Epstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Epstein works at The Center for Corrective Eye Surgery in McHenry, IL. View the full address on Dr. Epstein’s profile.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Epstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Epstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Epstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Epstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

