Overview of Dr. Robert Erickson, MD

Dr. Robert Erickson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center and Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital.



Dr. Erickson works at American Ctr Spine Neurosurgery in Libertyville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.