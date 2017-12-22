See All Gastroenterologists in Santa Maria, CA
Dr. Robert Evans, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Robert Evans, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Evans works at Santa Maria Gastroenterology Group in Santa Maria, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Dysphagia, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Santa Maria Gastroenterology Group
    361 Town Ctr W Ste 101, Santa Maria, CA 93458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 922-6451

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Marian Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Dysphagia
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Medicaid of California
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 22, 2017
    I was sent to Dr Evans by one of my other Drs. He was so kind to me and promised to be my DR. I was scheduled for a colonosopy and we had our plumbing go out that same week. I lived in raw sewage and had to cancel Now they won;t let me see him. I hav e to see Vashani He was mean and rude to me 5 years ago. What is wrong here?? I want the Dr who promised to care for me and found the real problems. I am so upset, they left me with no mdes after he started me on Linzess. I would like an answer?
    Kathleen Barrett in Lompoc — Dec 22, 2017
    About Dr. Robert Evans, MD

    Gastroenterology
    English, Spanish
    1194936625
    Education & Certifications

    Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    University of Pittsburgh
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Evans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Evans has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Evans works at Santa Maria Gastroenterology Group in Santa Maria, CA. View the full address on Dr. Evans’s profile.

    Dr. Evans has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Dysphagia, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

