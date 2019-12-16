Dr. Robert Evans III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Evans III, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Evans III, MD is an Urology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Health - Lexington Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Wake Forest Baptist Urology Clinic Laboratory140 Charlois Blvd, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 716-4131
Wfbh Medical Plaza North Elm3903 N Elm St, Greensboro, NC 27455 Directions (336) 716-4131
Wake Forest Baptist Health-lexington Medical Center250 Hospital Dr, Lexington, NC 27292 Directions (336) 716-2011
Comp Rehab131 Miller St, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 716-8288
Hospital Affiliations
- Wake Forest Baptist Health - Lexington Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
If you have interstitial cystitis or suspect you do, this is the man to see. So knowledgeable as he has seen so many cases and knows how to get you feeling better. I am so thankful that I was able to see him as he greatly reduced my pain using antihistamines and Elmiron. Thank you Dr. Evans.
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language
- 1477549707
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Evans III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evans III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evans III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evans III has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Neurogenic Bladder and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evans III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Evans III speaks American Sign Language.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evans III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evans III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.