Dr. Robert Evans III, MD is an Urology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Health - Lexington Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Evans III works at Wake Forest Baptist Health Urology in Winston Salem, NC with other offices in Greensboro, NC and Lexington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Neurogenic Bladder and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.