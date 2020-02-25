See All Family Doctors in Bellflower, CA
Dr. Robert Eyzaguirre, MD

Family Medicine
3.5 (6)
Call for new patient details
47 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Robert Eyzaguirre, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bellflower, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from BOLIVIAN HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN ANDRES / FACULTYOF HEALTH SCIENCE.

Dr. Eyzaguirre works at OAK STREET MEDICAL CENTER in Bellflower, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Medical Center
    9349 Oak St, Bellflower, CA 90706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 920-6070

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cholesterol Screening
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders

Treatment frequency



Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Robert Eyzaguirre, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BOLIVIAN HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN ANDRES / FACULTYOF HEALTH SCIENCE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eyzaguirre has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eyzaguirre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eyzaguirre works at OAK STREET MEDICAL CENTER in Bellflower, CA. View the full address on Dr. Eyzaguirre’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Eyzaguirre. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eyzaguirre.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eyzaguirre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eyzaguirre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

