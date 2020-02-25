Dr. Eyzaguirre has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Eyzaguirre, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Eyzaguirre, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bellflower, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from BOLIVIAN HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN ANDRES / FACULTYOF HEALTH SCIENCE.
Locations
Oak Street Medical Center9349 Oak St, Bellflower, CA 90706 Directions (562) 920-6070
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Eyzaguirre is an excellent doctor. He is very thorough and likes to educate his patients. Highly recommend him if you want quality patient care.
About Dr. Robert Eyzaguirre, MD
- Family Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- BOLIVIAN HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN ANDRES / FACULTYOF HEALTH SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eyzaguirre accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eyzaguirre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eyzaguirre speaks French.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Eyzaguirre. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eyzaguirre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eyzaguirre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eyzaguirre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.