Dr. Fabsik Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Fabsik Jr, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Fabsik Jr, DO
Dr. Robert Fabsik Jr, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Vernon Hills, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University.
Dr. Fabsik Jr works at
Dr. Fabsik Jr's Office Locations
-
1
PRA Behavioral3 W Hawthorn Pkwy Ste 370, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Directions (847) 918-8282
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fabsik Jr?
Dr.Fabsik is a great listener and always looks for the best choice to make for one’s care .
About Dr. Robert Fabsik Jr, DO
- Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1255461802
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fabsik Jr accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fabsik Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fabsik Jr works at
Dr. Fabsik Jr has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fabsik Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Fabsik Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fabsik Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fabsik Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fabsik Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.