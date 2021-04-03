Overview of Dr. Robert Fafalak, MD

Dr. Robert Fafalak, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Fafalak works at ROBERT G FAFALAK MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Arthritis and Wellness Examination along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.