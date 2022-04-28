Dr. Robert Falconer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Falconer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Falconer, MD
Dr. Robert Falconer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Palestine, TX. They completed their residency with Union Memorial Hospital
Robert J Falconer, MD123 Medical Dr Ste A, Palestine, TX 75801 Directions (903) 729-6010
Hospital Affiliations
- Palestine Regional Medical Center
Dr. Falconer was so great throughout the whole process of my hospitalization and surgery. He explained everything and while he tried to correct my issue without surgery, I did end up having surgery and it went very well! He always took time to talk with me and answer any questions I had. Never rushed in and out of my room. My follow up was smooth and I was seen quickly. His office staff was great and they took care to make sure I understood everything before I left the office. I've had no issues with my recovery. I would recommend Dr. Falconer and his office to anyone.
- General Surgery
- English
- Union Memorial Hospital
- University of British Columbia
- General Surgery
Dr. Falconer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Falconer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Falconer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Falconer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Falconer.
