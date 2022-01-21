Dr. Robert Fang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Fang, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Fang, MD
Dr. Robert Fang, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Fang's Office Locations
Emory Ambulatory Surgery Center At Dunwoody4555 N Shallowford Rd, Atlanta, GA 30338 Directions (404) 778-3350
Grady Medical Sub Specialty Clinic80 Jesse Hill Jr Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30303 Directions (404) 616-1000
Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center21 Ortho Ln, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 778-3350
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Fang performed a second surgery on my hand, where a different practice had failed. He explained in detail how he would correct the problem and best of all, he did it with no pain. It was a remarkable experience compared to my first surgery (done elsewhere)
About Dr. Robert Fang, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fang.
