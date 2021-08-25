Overview

Dr. Robert Fanning Jr, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Harrison Community Hospital, Reynolds Memorial Hospital, Trinity Medical Center East, Wetzel County Hospital, Wheeling Hospital and WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital.



Dr. Fanning Jr works at ROBERT J FANNING DO in Wheeling, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.