Dr. Robert Fante, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Fante, MD
Dr. Robert Fante, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Goodland Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Fante works at
Dr. Fante's Office Locations
Boulder Eye Surgeons4745 Arapahoe Ave Ste 100, Boulder, CO 80303 Directions (303) 444-3000
Dry Creek Head & Neck Surgery125 Inverness Dr E Ste 100, Englewood, CO 80112 Directions (303) 858-8296
Fante Eye & Face Centre3900 E Mexico Ave Ste 510, Denver, CO 80210 Directions (303) 839-1616Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Goodland Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve had numerous nips and tucks performed by Dr. Fante and I wouldn’t dream of going to any other surgeon. He is kind and caring, talking to me is if I were his sister. He is a extremely talented and my results look natural. I’ll be back, I’m sure.
About Dr. Robert Fante, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Italian, Russian and Spanish
- 1932190121
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Medical Center
- Brooks Air Force Hospital
- Brockton Hosp
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fante has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fante accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fante has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fante works at
Dr. Fante has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fante on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fante speaks Italian, Russian and Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Fante. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fante.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fante, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fante appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.