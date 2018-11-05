Dr. Robert Farkas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farkas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Farkas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Farkas, MD
Dr. Robert Farkas, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Medical City Dallas.
Dr. Farkas' Office Locations
Home Kidney Care LLC6200 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75240 Directions (214) 466-7230
- 2 10850 Frisco St, Frisco, TX 75033 Directions (214) 872-2421
- 3 6190 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy, Dallas, TX 75240 Directions (972) 789-0192
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
absolutely excellent
About Dr. Robert Farkas, MD
- Nephrology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farkas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farkas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farkas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farkas has seen patients for Nephritis and Nephropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farkas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Farkas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farkas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farkas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farkas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.