Overview of Dr. Robert Farkas, MD

Dr. Robert Farkas, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Medical City Dallas.



Dr. Farkas works at Home Kidney Care LLC in Dallas, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Nephritis and Nephropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.