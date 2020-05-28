Overview

Dr. Robert Farrell, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Bardstown, KY. They graduated from University of Louisville School of Medicine - Louisville, KY and is affiliated with Frankfort Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Farrell works at Bluegrass Total Weight Specialists - Bardstown in Bardstown, KY with other offices in Frankfort, KY and Versailles, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.