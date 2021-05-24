Dr. Robert Faucheux, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faucheux is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Faucheux, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Faucheux, MD
Dr. Robert Faucheux, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Faucheux's Office Locations
St. Tammany Pediatrics71338 Highway 21, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Humana Health Benefit Plan of Louisiana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Univera Healthcare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We love Dr. Faucheux! I recommend him to everyone. He has excellent bedside manner and is so good with our little guy. He explains things thoroughly and never rushes us through an appointment. He ensures all of our questions are answered and concerns are addressed. He has a great sense of humor and makes us feel comfortable.
About Dr. Robert Faucheux, MD
- Pediatrics
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1932103561
Education & Certifications
- LSU HSC-NO LA
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Faucheux has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faucheux accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Faucheux. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faucheux.
