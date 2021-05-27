Overview of Dr. Robert Faust III, MD

Dr. Robert Faust III, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, St. Joseph Hospital and Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Faust III works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.