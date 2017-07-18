Overview

Dr. Robert Federici, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Federici works at Presbyterian Heart Group in Albuquerque, NM with other offices in Santa Fe, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.