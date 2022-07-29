See All Otolaryngologists in Englewood, CO
Dr. Robert Feehs, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Robert Feehs, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
2.8 (28)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Robert Feehs, MD

Dr. Robert Feehs, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Englewood, CO. They graduated from Wake Forest University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.

Dr. Feehs works at Denver Ear Associates in Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Feehs' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Denver Ear Associates
    401 W Hampden Pl Ste 240, Englewood, CO 80110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0188

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vertigo
Dizziness
Tinnitus
Vertigo
Dizziness
Tinnitus

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Gamma Knife Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Aid Chevron Icon
Hearing Disorders Chevron Icon
Lung Surgery Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Feehs?

    Jul 29, 2022
    I highly recommend Dr. Feehs for cochlear implant surgery! His skills and experience as a surgeon are unsurpassed. He is genuinely concerned and empathetic of his patients needs. Learning to live and use an implant is a process. It takes time and practice. Dr. Feehs gives excellent tips on how to learn to use the implant to its full capacity. Shout out to the audiologist, Jennifer M.’s technical skills to help her patients get the most of their implants! The business and commutation personnel, Melissa W. is excellent thorough and caring! Denver Ear Associates, Englewood, CO
    Karen Martin — Jul 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Feehs, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Feehs, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Feehs to family and friends

    Dr. Feehs' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Feehs

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Feehs, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Feehs, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811972839
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Denver Ear Institute
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Wake Forest University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Feehs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feehs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Feehs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Feehs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Feehs works at Denver Ear Associates in Englewood, CO. View the full address on Dr. Feehs’s profile.

    Dr. Feehs has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feehs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Feehs. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feehs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feehs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feehs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Feehs, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.