Dr. Robert Feehs, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Feehs, MD
Dr. Robert Feehs, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Englewood, CO. They graduated from Wake Forest University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.
Denver Ear Associates
Dr. Feehs' Office Locations
Denver Ear Associates401 W Hampden Pl Ste 240, Englewood, CO 80110 Directions (303) 963-0188
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Feehs for cochlear implant surgery! His skills and experience as a surgeon are unsurpassed. He is genuinely concerned and empathetic of his patients needs. Learning to live and use an implant is a process. It takes time and practice. Dr. Feehs gives excellent tips on how to learn to use the implant to its full capacity. Shout out to the audiologist, Jennifer M.’s technical skills to help her patients get the most of their implants! The business and commutation personnel, Melissa W. is excellent thorough and caring! Denver Ear Associates, Englewood, CO
About Dr. Robert Feehs, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
- 1811972839
Education & Certifications
- Denver Ear Institute
- Wake Forest University School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feehs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feehs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feehs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feehs has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feehs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Feehs speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Feehs. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feehs.
