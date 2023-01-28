See All Vascular Surgeons in Daytona Beach, FL
Dr. Robert Feezor, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.3 (17)
Map Pin Small Daytona Beach, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Robert Feezor, MD

Dr. Robert Feezor, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. 

Dr. Feezor works at UF Health Heart and Vascular Surgery at Halifax Health in Daytona Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Artery Bypass, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Feezor's Office Locations

    311 N Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 100, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Halifax Health Medical Center
  • Uf Health Shands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Artery Bypass
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Peripheral Artery Bypass
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Visceral Aorta Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Robert Feezor, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104913110
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Vascular Surgery
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Feezor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feezor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Feezor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Feezor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Feezor works at UF Health Heart and Vascular Surgery at Halifax Health in Daytona Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Feezor’s profile.

    Dr. Feezor has seen patients for Peripheral Artery Bypass, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feezor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Feezor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feezor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feezor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feezor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

