Dr. Robert Feezor, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Feezor, MD
Dr. Robert Feezor, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL.
Dr. Feezor works at
Dr. Feezor's Office Locations
Office311 N Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 100, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Halifax Health Medical Center
- Uf Health Shands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Feezor is the most amazing Dr surgeon and person I have ever met and he saved my life
About Dr. Robert Feezor, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1104913110
Education & Certifications
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feezor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feezor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feezor works at
Dr. Feezor has seen patients for Peripheral Artery Bypass, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feezor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Feezor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feezor.
