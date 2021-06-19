Dr. Robert Fegan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fegan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Fegan, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Fegan, MD
Dr. Robert Fegan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Long Branch, NJ. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center.
Dr. Fegan works at
Dr. Fegan's Office Locations
-
1
Atlantic Eye Physicians PA279 3rd Ave Ste 204, Long Branch, NJ 07740 Directions (732) 219-9220
- 2 300 Highway 35 Ste 200, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 222-7373
-
3
Atlantic Eye Associates100 Commons Way Ste 230, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Directions (732) 796-7140
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fegan?
Both my husband and I went to Dr. Fegan for cataract surgery. We recommend him highly. He has a wonderful demeanor and takes the time to answer all your questions. He provides the pros and cons so you can make an informed decision.
About Dr. Robert Fegan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1841291580
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fegan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fegan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fegan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fegan works at
Dr. Fegan has seen patients for Migraine and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fegan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fegan speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Fegan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fegan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fegan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fegan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.