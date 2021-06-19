Overview of Dr. Robert Fegan, MD

Dr. Robert Fegan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Long Branch, NJ. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center.



Dr. Fegan works at Atlantic Eye Physicians PA in Long Branch, NJ with other offices in Eatontown, NJ and Holmdel, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.