Dr. Robert Fein, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Fein, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They graduated from New York University Medical Center-Trish Hospital and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
The Steeplechase Cancer Center30 Rehill Ave Ste 2500, Somerville, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 927-8700
Astera Cancer Care75 Veronica Ave Ste 201, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 246-4882
- Community Medical Center
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Very knowledgeable and walked me thru my Cancer. Very patient and good bedside manner
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1801887286
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Mem Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- New York University Medical Center-Trish Hospital
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
