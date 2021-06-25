Overview of Dr. Robert Feinfield, MD

Dr. Robert Feinfield, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Feinfield works at Berg-Feinfield Vision Correction in Burbank, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Blepharitis and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.