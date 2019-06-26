Dr. Robert Feins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Feins, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Feins, MD
Dr. Robert Feins, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Catholic Medical Center and Elliot Hospital.
Robert Feins Plastic Surgery144 Tarrytown Rd, Manchester, NH 03103 Directions (603) 647-4430
Hospital Affiliations
- Catholic Medical Center
- Elliot Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
In the past year Dr. Feins performed tummy tuck, lipo, and muscle repair on me. The surgery prep and post went very well. Very happy with results and would recommend him and his staff to all. My one suggestion would be to pass out an educational document of 'what to expect'. I went in a bit naive about the procedure and found a lot of information on-line after the fact. Didn't know to ask what I didn't know. :)
About Dr. Robert Feins, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- U Wisc
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
