Dr. Robert Feld, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Rutgers and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Feld works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Otolaryngology at Huntington in Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Trigeminal Neuralgia and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.