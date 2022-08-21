Overview of Dr. Robert Feldman, MD

Dr. Robert Feldman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Fla. and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Miami Cancer Institute and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Feldman works at Baptist Health Medical Group in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.