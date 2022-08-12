Dr. Robert Feldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Feldman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Feldman, MD
Dr. Robert Feldman, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.
Dr. Feldman works at
Dr. Feldman's Office Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group - Heart Care at Central Ocala125 SW 11th St, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 354-9000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ocala
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Feldman is a highly acclaimed interventional cardiologist. I trust him with my life and the lives of all my family members.
About Dr. Robert Feldman, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1346345550
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feldman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feldman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feldman works at
Dr. Feldman has seen patients for Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.