Dr. Robert Feldman, MD
Dr. Robert Feldman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh - Pittsburgh PA|UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital.
Florida Institute of Neuroscience320 Racetrack Rd NW Ste 100D, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (850) 446-3817Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
I came to Dr. FELDMAN with persistent leg and hip pain. He showed me on x-ray and MRI images my exact problem. He gave me a detailed explanation of what he planned to do to remedy the pain. Following his surgery, my pain was completely gone.
- English, Spanish
- 1447235577
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine - Bronx NY
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Albert Einstein College of Medicine - Bronx NY
- University of Pittsburgh - Pittsburgh PA|UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
