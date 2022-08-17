Overview of Dr. Robert Feldman, MD

Dr. Robert Feldman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh - Pittsburgh PA|UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital.



Dr. Feldman works at HCA Florida Fort Walton Beach Neurosurgery Fort Walton Beach in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.