Dr. Robert Felman, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Felman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Venice.
Locations
Robert H. Felman MD PA1041 Ridgewood Ave, Venice, FL 34285 Directions (941) 484-3557
Anesthesia Partners of the Gulf Coast LLC1220 E Venice Ave, Venice, FL 34285 Directions (941) 484-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Following an accident and scan i was given scary news concerning my colin. Dr. Fellman eased those fears the first time I saw him and the procedure went seamlessly. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Robert Felman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Felman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Felman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Felman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Felman has seen patients for Heartburn, Hemorrhoids and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Felman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Felman speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Felman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Felman.
