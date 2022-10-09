Dr. Robert Fenstermaker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fenstermaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Fenstermaker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Fenstermaker, MD
Dr. Robert Fenstermaker, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Dr. Fenstermaker works at
Dr. Fenstermaker's Office Locations
-
1
Roswell Park Cancer InstituteElm And Carlton St, Buffalo, NY 14263 Directions (716) 845-3154
-
2
Elderwood At Hamburg5775 Maelou Dr, Hamburg, NY 14075 Directions (716) 845-3886
Hospital Affiliations
- Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Independent Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fenstermaker?
He took care of my son, he is excellent!
About Dr. Robert Fenstermaker, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1376549683
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve School of Medicine
- University Hospitals of Cleveland
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
- University Of Akron
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fenstermaker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fenstermaker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fenstermaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fenstermaker works at
Dr. Fenstermaker has seen patients for Brain Cancer, Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) and Meningiomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fenstermaker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Fenstermaker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fenstermaker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fenstermaker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fenstermaker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.