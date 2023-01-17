Dr. Robert Ference, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ference is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Ference, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Ference, MD
Dr. Robert Ference, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital, Straith Hospital For Special Surgery and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
Joint Plus Excel Orthopaedic Center28300 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 222, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 626-0135Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
- DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
- Straith Hospital For Special Surgery
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
I have had 2 knee replacement surgeries and one knee revision that were performed by Dr. Robert Ference MD. He explained everything thoroughly to me beforehand and at the hospital during my stay. He is kind, considerate and compassionate to you from your first experience in his office and while you are at the hospital. He visited me while I was waiting for anesthesia, which is a very anxious time period, as this is the hardest time for me...the waiting. I was involved in a traumatic car accident which caused damage to my knee ligaments and that was why I had to have my right knee repaired. Don't fear getting your knees evaluated at Joint Plus Excel, Dr. Ference is a highly skilled surgeon with tremendous experience in orthopedics. I highly recommend him without any reservations!
About Dr. Robert Ference, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1992749923
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
