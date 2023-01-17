Overview of Dr. Robert Ference, MD

Dr. Robert Ference, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital, Straith Hospital For Special Surgery and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Ference works at Robert Ference, MD, Orthopedic Surgery in Farmington Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.