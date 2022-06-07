Dr. Roberto Fernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberto Fernandez, MD
Overview of Dr. Roberto Fernandez, MD
Dr. Roberto Fernandez, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They completed their residency with So Il University School Of Med|Tx Tech University Health Science Center|University Hospital S Tx Med Center
Dr. Fernandez works at
Dr. Fernandez's Office Locations
Dr. Roberto Fernandez, MD613 Elizabeth St Ste 704A, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Directions (361) 202-7086
Hospital Affiliations
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I got admitted to the emergency room because of a busted open one for my skin removal surgery. The doctors on staff did not want to fix another doctors work. After a lot of sweet talk we got the overnight doctor to give me antibiotics until Dr. Fernandez came in in the morning. Dr. Fernandez did not hesitate and fixed the other doctors work sending me on my way to a full recovery. I’m very grateful that he helped me in my time of need!
About Dr. Roberto Fernandez, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1114927258
Education & Certifications
- So Il University School Of Med|Tx Tech University Health Science Center|University Hospital S Tx Med Center
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fernandez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fernandez works at
Dr. Fernandez has seen patients for Wound Repair and Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.